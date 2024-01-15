Worshippers invited to join Archbishop of Canterbury on visit to Dudley

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby will be visiting the Diocese of Worcester, which covers Dudley and parts of Sandwell, on Saturday, February 3.

He will attend services in Dudley, Pershore and Worcester to pray for the Diocese as well as for peace and justice throughout the world in 2024 and beyond.

The Archbishop’s itinerary for the day will see him start at Top Church in Dudley at 10am, where he will be interviewed in the context of a service of prayer and worship.

Later, at12.30pm, the Archbishop will attend a prayer lunch at Pershore Abbey where worship will be led by local children, with anyone attending invited to bring their own picnic lunch.

Finally, at 2.15pm at Worcester Cathedral, the Archbishop will lead a service of prayer and worship, followed by the opportunity to visit various prayer stations around the Cathedral.

The Diocese of Worcester has said that all are welcome to come to any element of the Archbishop’s visit and there is no need to book.

The Bishop of Worcester, Rt Rev. Dr John Inge said: “I’m delighted that Archbishop Justin has agreed to spend a day with us in February.

"As Christians, prayer should be the bedrock of all we do, and this day will provide an opportunity for us to support each other as we pray together.

"I hope that it will be an extremely affecting and inspirational day. Please do join us.”