Merry Hill food outlet will remain closed after mouse droppings found near serving area

Subway will remain closed after Wolverhampton magistrates granted a hygiene emergency prohibition order,

Magistrates heard two staff members from Dudley Council visited the store, on the lower mall at Merry Hill, on January 8 after a report from a customer three days earlier that they had seen a mouse.

Senior Environmental Health officer Anna Blake said: "We found mouse droppings immediately in the front serving area where open ingredients for sandwiches are kept.