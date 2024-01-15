Merry Hill food outlet will remain closed after mouse droppings found near serving area
A Merry Hill Subway branch has been ordered to stay closed until it cleans up its act after health inspectors found evidence of mouse droppings all over the store.
By Paul Jenkins
Subway will remain closed after Wolverhampton magistrates granted a hygiene emergency prohibition order,
Magistrates heard two staff members from Dudley Council visited the store, on the lower mall at Merry Hill, on January 8 after a report from a customer three days earlier that they had seen a mouse.
Senior Environmental Health officer Anna Blake said: "We found mouse droppings immediately in the front serving area where open ingredients for sandwiches are kept.