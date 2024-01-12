Man arrested after police called to report of 'suspicious activity' at Dudley bus station
A man has been arrested after a police unit was called to a bus station following a suspicious activity call.
Published
Last updated
Officers from West Midlands Police were called on Thursday night to Dudley Bus Station.
The force said it traced the suspected offenders to a bus in Oldbury and discovered that one of the group was suspected of a robbery in West Bromwich on Wednesday, with the man subsequently arrested.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Last night, we responded to a suspicious activity call in Dudley Bus Station with E unit.
"We traced the offenders on a bus to Oldbury.
"One of the males was wanted for a robbery in West Bromwich from the previous day, and has now been arrested."