Man arrested after police called to report of 'suspicious activity' at Dudley bus station

Officers from West Midlands Police were called on Thursday night to Dudley Bus Station.

The force said it traced the suspected offenders to a bus in Oldbury and discovered that one of the group was suspected of a robbery in West Bromwich on Wednesday, with the man subsequently arrested.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Last night, we responded to a suspicious activity call in Dudley Bus Station with E unit.

"We traced the offenders on a bus to Oldbury.

"One of the males was wanted for a robbery in West Bromwich from the previous day, and has now been arrested."