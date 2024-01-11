'Range of measures' being considered to improve Dudley playing field

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi recently met with officers from Dudley Council over his concerns that the playing field at Grange Park, just off Himley Road, is in a poor state.

He said the area was prone to flooding and the ground is uneven with deep ruts full of water in front of the goal areas, making it difficult for footballers to play matches.

During the meeting, they discussed possible improvements to the playing field and the council said it was now considering a range of measures, including moving the goalposts and some maintenance work.

Although, the authority said this would be dependent on appropriate funding being found.

Last year, the MP also spearheaded a campaign to bring Dudley Town FC back to the borough after decades without a home in the town.

Mr Longhi said: “Many will know of my campaign to bring Dudley Town FC back home to Dudley, but I also want to encourage grassroots football where I can, so it is vitally important that playing areas such as this one receives some much-needed TLC.

“Residents reached out to me with their concerns about Grange Park and the need for improvements, so I am pleased that the council is willing to work with me to develop a plan for the park for these playing areas.

“Like many things this will take some time.

"We will need to allow for the existing area to be worked and the grass to re-grow, but this is certainly a positive step in the right direction.

"I would like to thank residents for reaching out to me and council officers too for taking the time to meet with me to discuss creative solutions that won’t cost much at all.”

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “The playing fields are used on a casual basis by footballers but there are no organised league games held on there.

"We have met with the MP on site and agreed to consider a range of measures including moving the goalposts and some maintenance work, which will also be dependent on appropriate funding being found.”