Director of company that owned famous wonky pub The Crooked House resigns from post

Carly Taylor, whose jet-set lifestyle with husband Adam attracted considerable media attention in the weeks following the fire and demolition of the famous Black Country pub, has stepped down as a director of ATE Farms.

The 35-year-old had been on the board of the company for eight years, and was in charge when it bought The Crooked House on July 27, last year. Nine days later, the pub in Himley, near Dudley, was severely damaged in a suspected arson attack. It was unlawfully demolished the following day.

Mrs Taylor's replacement as director of the company, is 45-year-old George Adam Taylor, a former director of Himley Environmental, which operates the landfill site next to The Crooked House.