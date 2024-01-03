Fundraisers and volunteers asked to support Black Country children's hospice in 2024

There are lots of ways people can make a difference to Acorns Children's Hospice in 2024, from volunteering to fundraising, joining an event or simply making donations.

Vicki Rowles, director of fundraising at Acorns, which has a hospice in Walsall, said: “We need your help. The New Year is the perfect time to make a resolution to give something back, and by supporting Acorns you’ll be helping us to be there for children who need us the most.

“You can meet new people by volunteering in one of our shops, keep fit by taking part in a fun run, find great bargains by rummaging through our rails, or you can do good and feel good by simply supporting Acorns in any way you can and telling people of the vital work we do.”

People can take part in fundraising events such as Glow Walk, the Great Birmingham Run and Half Marathon, Bubble Rush, the Great Wall of China Trek, the Birmingham Running Festival, a Sunrise Trek on the highest peak in Wales or even a once-in-a-lifetime trek across the volcanic landscape in Iceland.

Visit acorns.org.uk/events for more information.

Volunteering with Acorns makes a huge difference, whether it is at the charity’s three hospices or in retail shops across the area.

Businesses can also get involved by partnering with the charity, or by joining the Acorns Business Club.

People can also leave a gift in their will, or make a donation to remember someone special.

Vicki added: “Do something amazing and help us provide vital care for local children with life-limiting conditions. Change your life and give something back by supporting Acorns in 2024, and we’d be delighted and so grateful for your time and generosity.

“It will make a huge difference to the children and families we help – and we’ll be there to support you every step of the way. With you we are stronger together.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the local community.

Find out how you can help Acorns in 2024 by visiting acorns.org.uk/get-involved