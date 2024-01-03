Fresh appeal for information about Stourbridge man missing since 2002

No trace has ever been found of Michael Perkins, who would be 76-years-old now, after he was last seen in the summer of 2002 at his home in Norton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're continuing to ask the public for help in some of our longest-running missing person cases.

"Today, we are re-appealing for anyone who might have information as to the whereabouts of Michael Perkins, who was last seen in the summer of 2002.

"The then 56-year-old, from Stourbridge, would be 76 now, and we're hoping this appeal might lead to someone remembering anything about his disappearance."

The police spokesman added: "Michael was approximately 5ft 6in tall and wore glasses. He had thinning blonde hair and was last seen at his home in Norton

"Michael was known to have connections in nearby Belbroughton, as well as in Bromsgrove. Sadly, no trace of Michael has ever been found, but we are hoping our renewed appeal will help jog people's memories who lived in the area at the time.

"If you remember any piece of detail, no matter how small, contact our Missing Persons Investigation Unit on 0121 626 7003."

Missing persons cases take up a lot of the police's time with officers investigating more than 14,000 missing persons reports during 2023.