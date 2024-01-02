Bishops ask for peace and growth in new year messages

The Bishops of Worcester and Dudley have sent out their new years message to the people of the diocese, which covers Dudley and Sandwell.

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, has said that he hopes for a better 2024 for the world, while the Bishop of Dudley Martin Gorick asked people to continue to grow as Kingdom people.

Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge

The Bishop of Worcester John Inge spoke of war, but also of people and their opportunities to grow

Happy New Year. I hope and pray that this year will be a better one than last.

Things seemed pretty grim at the beginning of 2023 as the Ukraine war limped on but now, in addition to that, there is the ongoing nightmare of the war between Israel and Gaza in which so many women and children are being killed, as well as a new catastrophe in Sudan and the continuing effects of the cost-of-living crisis here.

2024 is a crucial year for democracy, with elections here and in the USA.

These elections, and others across the globe, will determine a great deal about the future of our world for years to come.

To be able to vote in an election which is not rigged is a great gift and I hope everyone will use their vote and use it wisely and well.

I believe that using our vote wisely and well means using it as a way of loving our neighbour as ourselves.

And I pray we may we do everything we do with that in mind during this coming year.

Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick

The Bishop of Dudley Martin Gorick asked for people to grow as Kingdom people

Happy New Year. Our world is filled with so many challenges, but amidst it all we rejoice that God is real and that God loves us.

That Jesus is Lord of heaven and earth and through his Spirit gives us life and confident hope for the future.

Our diocesan vision is to grow as Kingdom People, sharing the good news of Jesus’ love in Worcestershire and Dudley.

As the body of Christ, God’s Kingdom People, we join together to worship God, make disciples, share hope, and transform communities as we live out values of love, compassion, justice and freedom.

And so I pray for our growth as Kingdom people.

That our sense of freedom, desire for justice, exercise of compassion and life in God’s love might grow ever larger, and that our church communities might grow in numbers and in their hope in believing.

God of all grace and goodness,

you lead us into the way of love and life:

hear our prayer for your church in this place,

may we offer you our hearts and minds in worship,

bring others to walk with us as disciples of Christ,

and share the hope to which you have called us,

that by the work of your Spirit

we may see lives and communities transformed,

and be drawn ever more deeply into your life of love,

Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Amen.