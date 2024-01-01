Stunning drone video shows New Year’s Eve fireworks lighting up the sky across the Black Country
A stunning drone video shows New Year's Eve fireworks lighting up the night's sky across the Black Country.
By Mark Morris
Drone operator John Staines captured the compelling footage from Tipton and published the four-minute video on social media.
The footage features a wide cityscape and skyline, and shows fireworks and flashing lights going off at different locations almost continuously.
It certainly shows that an impressive number of people were out and about celebrating in the region last night.