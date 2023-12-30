Loved pub to close for refurbishment

Himley House, on Wolverhampton Road, Himley, has announced that they will officially close their doors on January 1 for around three months for major refurbishments.

The announcement comes after the Hotel portion of the building closed earlier in November, with the pub now soon to follow.

On Facebook, the group announced: "We'll be saying goodbye for a little while soon, as we make a few very exciting changes.

"Our last day is January 1st, so pop down to Himley House before we close. Your Himley House Team."

Leading up to their last few days of trading, the management team at the Himley House also opened an initiation for everyone to have a final drink at the loved pub before they officially close their doors.

The group continued: "As we enter our final few days of trading days. The front-of-house management team would like to invite you down for a final drink.

"Please be patient with us and the team as items off our normal menu are becoming limited."

The group is expected to close for around three months while refurbishments take place.