£4,500 donation helps fund specialist rehabilitation chair for Dudley hospital

Stourbridge Ileostomy Association worked closely with Dr Anthony Kawesha, a consultant and colorectal surgeon at the hospital, who identified the need for the chair on ward B4.

The chair allows patients that have undergone extensive colorectal and abdominal surgery to receive active intense therapy.

It also allows those patients to have use of the chair to be moved around the hospital away from the ward environment as part of their recovery.

The specialist rehabilitation chair

Stourbridge Ileostomy Association, in collaboration with the national Ileostomy and Internal Pouch Association matched funding scheme, kindly donated £4,500 to the Dudley Group NHS Charity’s charitable fund for B4 towards the cost of the chair earlier this summer.

Keith Cadwallader, chair of the Stourbridge Ileostomy Association, said: "The chair will greatly aid the treatment of very unwell post-operative patients.

"It will also improve the treatment that clinical staff are able to provide. It’s been a great pleasure for our charity to be able to assist in the purchase of this facility.”

Natalie Hill, deputy divisional chief nurse for surgery, women, and children, said: "We are extremely grateful for the donation from Stourbridge Ileostomy Association.

"The chair has already made a huge difference by reducing the risk of patients becoming bed-bound following intensive surgery.

"The chair also provides those patients with an extensive rehabilitation period, the opportunity to be moved out of their hospital room, helping to promote well-being and recover.”