Cost of saying 'goodbye' to rise as Dudley Council hikes cremation charges

A cremation for someone over the age of 18 will rise by £20 to £995 following a review of costs at the authority.

The increase is a drop of £5 from the three-year plan approved in December 2022, which would have seen charges hit £1,000 next year.

It looks certain the £1,000 milestone will be passed in 2025 with a planned £25 increase.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: “The council continues to face unprecedented financial pressures due to increasing costs.

“Following our annual review of charges across culture, leisure and bereavement services we have reluctantly made the decision to introduce an increase to fees in some areas across the service.

“Where we’ve been able to, we’ve kept costs the same and where we have had to introduce an increase, we’ve kept it as low as possible.”

Other services are also going up, a standard leisure centre membership will rise by £11 to £396, over 60s wil pay £341 and juniors under 16 will pay £203.50.

The council reviews planned increases every year to take into account the effect a change in price could have on incomes as well as rising costs for utilities, staff and supplies.

New charges will be introduced in 2024 for junior gymnastics and swimming while adult daytime badminton will be introduced at a cost of £5.25.

There will also be a rise in charges for services at Himley Hall, ranging from a 50 pence increase in the cost of Indulgent Sparkling Afternoon Tea to £29 to a £250 hike to £4,000 for the Registrars Package for 60 guests.

Swimming clubs will have to soak up an 18.5 percent increase in pool hire charges as rates for hiring a 25m pool go from £108 to £128 per hour.