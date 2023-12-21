Christmas bin collection days in Dudley announced

Dudley Council has announced a revised schedule of waste collection days in the borough.

Residents have been warned that all collections will be moved back a day, with the exception of the collection due on Christmas Day, which will be brought forward to December 23.

Here is a list of the date changes for bin collections:

Usual collection date - revised collection date

December 25 - December 23

December 26 - December 27

December 27 - December 28

December 28 - December 29

December 29 - December 30

January 1 - January 2

January 2 - January 3

January 3 - January 4

January 4 - January 5

January 5 - January 6

Residents have been reminded to put their black wheelie bins, black box and blue and green recycling bags out as normal for collections from 6am onwards.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Our crews will be working hard over the Christmas period, and by changing collections by just one day hopefully people will be able to accommodate this simple switch.

"Christmas always generates a lot of extra waste, so do make the most of those recycling bags and boxes and recycle what you can."

For more information, visit dudley.gov.uk/residents/bins-and-recycling/