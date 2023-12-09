Brewery tours launched in Lower Gornal

The brewery is at the rear if the Old Bull's Head in Redhall Road.

Beers for the 51 pubs operated by BCA are brewed there.

There has been brewing on the site since 1834.

Tours cost £20 and include three third samples of the BCA beers followed by a pint in the pub with a homemade crusty cob.

There is a maximum of eight on each tour for over-18s only. They will take place on a Saturday with four time slots.

The tour is not suitable for those that require wheelchair access. Visitors will need to be able to climb 13 steps during the tour and are advised to wear sensible footwear.

Please be aware this is a small working brewery that may have confined spaces and low ceilings.

Places can be booked online at shopblackcountryales.com