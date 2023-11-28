Developer redesigns new village homes after gas pipeline and mineshafts are discovered

The "unexpected" discovery of historic coal mineshafts and the gas pipeline underneath the proposed new Coseley New Village has forced the redesign of more than 100 homes.

Construction work is well under way for 472 homes on the site of the historic former Bean Foundry but the subterranean surprises forced Persimmon Homes to submit another planning application to Dudley Council.

The long-running saga of what would be built on the 65.11-acre site dates back to 2011 when Dudley Council granted permission for "Coseley Eco Park" which included a supermarket and 200 new homes.After that plan stalled permission was granted for 925 new homes creating a new village.

Then plans were scaled back and work, after the demolition of Newey Business Park and the Bean Foundry on Birmingham New Road and Sedgley Road West, got under way for 472 new homes, with the first new Persimmon show homes, costing in the region of £200,000 slated to be ready before the end of this year.

However, Persimmon outlined the impact of the gas pipeline and different mineshafts underneath the site compared to historic British Coal Board maps in a new planning application submitted to Dudley Council this month.

In a report, Persimmon said: "It has been uncovered that an existing gas main running along the north eastern boundary of the site has a local high pressure classification.

"This gas main is a carrier pipeline and is used for the transportation of bulk gas. For the safety of those residences adjacent to the plot, the area needs to clear and accessible by the incumbent.

"Additionally, mineshafts have been discovered and differ from those previously donated on coal authority records."

Persimmon Homes, whose motto is 'Together, we make your home', promised Dudley Council the safety of future residents is paramount.

The report added: "The purpose of this application is to ensure that the development creates a thriving and healthy new village in the heart of Coseley whilst ensuring that vital infrastructure and geo-environmental structures around and within the site do not restrict the health and safety of future residents."

The Bean Foundry, as it was around the 1950s

Persimmon Homes propose to locate 111 dwellings approximately 20 metres southeast of the express gas main. Due to proximity of the gas main in the Biffa factory to the north mitigation measures have been taken to reduce the noise impacts to the proposed dwelling.

Explaining why the ground floor has been redesigned the reported explained: "Consequently the application proposed new specialised house types to reflect the sites locality change include "lifestyle room" to be located to the front of the dwellings which will future occupiers to have greater living space and a room adapted to their lifestyle, i.e. home office work out room games room child's playroom as a consequence the layout reflects and responds to the location of the discovered mine shafts. "

The Black Country is believed to have got its name from the rich seam of coal which runs through the area. However, this means there are mineshafts throughout the region, some like these might be so old they were not logged by British Coal Board in the 20th Century.

The industrial revolution began as inventors and businessmen created new ways to mass produce products harnessing natural resources through human resourcefulness.

Manufacturing at the now demolished Newey Business Park dated back to 1798 when Newey Bros Ltd made needles, fasteners and other small products whereas the Bean Factory was known across the world for being one of the first car factories. A Harper, Sons and Bean founded a foundry in 1826 and then went on to build the iconic Perry Bean car there in 1916.

CGI of the new homes in Coseley New Village

As part of the development, Persimmon Homes will also be pledging over £571,000 to the improvement of local education, highways and sports pitches in the local area.

Councillor Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Council, believes the new development will be perfect for local families.

Councillor Harley said: “This development will bring a range of homes for the local people of Dudley and will go some way towards addressing the housing shortage in our Borough which is a priority for the Council.”

The properties start at £140,000 for apartments and £215,000 for homes

The construction of homes on such a sprawling brownfield site is seen as key to solving the housing crisis in Dudley, the Black Country and the UK.

However, due to the industrial heritage of these sites, a nasty surprise could be lurking underneath each new estate.