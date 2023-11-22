BGT's Amy Lou back on stage

Tipton’s Amy Lou made the grand final on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), where her powerhouse vocals received acclaim from all four judges.

Now, after making her debut at Brierley Hill Civic on in July, she returns to the theatre for a new show this Sunday. This time she will be supported by multi-award winning singer and comedian Marc Bolton.

Amy Lou’s show will include all three songs that got her to the grand final: Beyoncé’s ‘Listen’ , Jennifer Hudson’s ‘And I Am Telling You’ and Christine Aguilera’s ‘Reflection’ .

Also included will be her renditions of Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time’, Shirley Bassey’s, ‘This Is My Life’ and Adele’s version of ‘All I ask’

BGT judges were impressed. Simon Cowell called her astonishing, and incredible and Amanda Holden proclaimed that a star was born.

Bolton mimics many of the worlds leading stars like, Tom Jones, Frankie Valli, Barry White, Shirley Bassey, Barry Gibb Pavarotti Tina Turner just to name a few.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are just £12. For ticket information visit the theatre's website.