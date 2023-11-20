Santa flies in to open Brierley Hill Market grotto

Manager Steve Bridgwater picked up the baton that had been carried by his dad for many years when Santa arrived to open the Christmas grotto at Brierley Hill Market

Malcolm Bridgwater had played Santa, but after his death, Steve decided to carry on the family tradition and became Santa for the day as the grotto was opened in memory of his dad.

Steve said: "My dad lived for the job, even through Covid and I carried on the tradition by replacing him this year."

The event at the High Street venue attracted queues of families ready to see Santa and the grotto opening, following the market pantomime which was once again a great hit.

Brierley Hill councillor Adam Davies, was at the opening. He said: "It's always such a pleasure to join Santa and his team here at the Market to open the grotto.

"Malcolm was a great Santa who brought joy to hundreds of local children – so it really is special to see his son, Steve, continuing that festive legacy, and his wife, Steph, here to mark the opening of the grotto for another year."