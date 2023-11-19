Dudley Council posted a public notice for traffic to go down Skidmore Road and Rainbow Street.

The public notice said: "The order prohibits the waiting or loading of all vehicles on, all vehicles from entering or proceeding on Skidmore Road from the junction of Harding Street to the junction of Eliot Croft.

"Rainbow Street, from the junction of Eliot Croft to the junction of Poole Crescent, at such times and extent when prescribed traffic signs are being displayed."

The work starts tomorrow and is expected to finish on December 22. However, the powers to close the road are in place for 18 months.

Diversions will be down Rainbow Street, Rounds Road, Highfields Road, Ash Street, Daisy Street and vice versa.

Or via Harding Street, Yew Tree Lane, Legge Lane, Siddons Road and vice versa.