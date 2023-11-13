Thousands of Crooked House-themed Christmas cards and calendars already sold less than a week after launching

Campaigners who want to see the former Himley pub rebuilt teamed up with a printing company to produce the merchandise, but they have proved so popular that the online shop has had to close until Wednesday to allow for a restock.

Photos of the wonky pub were sent in following an appeal for images to include in a 2024 calendar.

It is a joint venture between Stuart Blaze, who runs Wellington-based Blaze Design Print, and members of the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get it Re-Built) Facebook group.

Written in Black Country dialect, the calendar and cards also appear wonky just like the former pub, which burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission two days later.

Any proceeds cover the printing costs, with no profit made on the products.

The calendars and cards launched last Tuesday, with a pop-up shop also held on the car park of The Dudley Arms, Himley, on Saturday.

Campaigner Ian Sandall, 49, of Sedgley, said they were being sold on Blaze Design Print's website but due to high demand the website crashed last week.

He said a total of 9,000 Christmas cards and 1,050 calendars have now been sold to people around the globe.

Ian said: "I'm gobsmacked. We knew they would be popular but no one could foresee the numbers involved.

"We sold 320 calendars and 1,500 cards at the pop-up shop on Saturday. "We didn't open until after 11am and people were queuing up from 9.30am. There were 30 to 40 people in the queue by the time we opened.

"We've had to shut the online store but it will be back open on Wednesday."

The calendars cost £5 each, 20 cards cost £10 and a bundle containing a calendar and 10 cards also cost £10.

The online shop will be open again on Wednesday at blazedesignprint.co.uk

Staffordshire Police is treating the fire which started at "Britain's wonkiest pub" as arson.

To date, six people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

South Staffordshire Council is carrying out its own investigations.