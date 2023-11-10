Lower Gornal pub aims to reopen after £100k refurbishment

The Chapel House in Ruiton Street has been shut since October 1 for a £100,000 refurbishment.

The pub's licensee James Stevens said that Holden's Brewery and the Woodsetton Pub Company were paying for the complete upgrade.

"We are aiming to reopen on November 29. The pub really needed some TLC _ after all it is nearly 200 years old," he said.

The pub was previously the Miners Arms and became The Chapel House in 2013.

The name comes from its use for Methodists as a meeting place before proper chapels were built in the area.

The pub which features a Gornal stone exterior was bought by Holden's in 1949.

Mr Stevens said improvements included a new stage area and darts area.

"We are going to continue to offer live music performances. Any musicians that would like to perform here can contact us through our Facebook page," he added.

He also hopes to get a new darts team set up for the community pub.

The Chapel House will be opening all day on Fridays after the reopening.