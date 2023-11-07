Himley hall and Park remains closed to visitors following muddy night of fireworks

Himley Hall and Park has announced on social media that it will remain temporarily closed to visitors, including anglers, throughout Tuesday.

The grounds were left in a muddied state following the annual fireworks and bonfire night event on Saturday evening after heavy rain passed over the area.

The park has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure and said it was working to get the park reopened as soon as it could.

A spokesman for Himley Hall and Park said: "Please note, the park will remain temporarily closed to visitors, including anglers, on November 7.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to reopen the park as quickly as possible."