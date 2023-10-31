Dog rescue appealing for home for two greyhounds after their family was made homeless

Sweetie and Archie came to the rescue after their owners were made homeless. Photo: Greyhound Trust Dudley.

Sweetie and Archie are a bonded pair currently being looked after by a fosterer for the Greyhound Trust Dudley, after tragically needing to be rehomed.

The rescue is urgently looking for the perfect owner for the bonded pair of dogs in the hope they won't have to go back into kennels. Despite having several inquiries about the pair already, sadly none of them have worked out.

A fosterer for the Greyhound Trust Dudley said: "We are desperately seeking a home for a bonded pair who came to us in the saddest of circumstances, unfortunately their family were made homeless and we have both hounds in emergency foster care at the moment.

"We hoped we had found a home for them but sadly that hasn't worked out so we are reaching out in the hope that they don't have to go back into kennels.

"We have a shy black girl, aged six, named Sweetie and as her emergency Foster Hoomum I can confirm her temperament matches her name, she is an absolute delight.

"Then we have Archie, a five-year-old brindle boy who is very handsome, a little more confident but equally delightful, who thinks he's a lap dog.

Archie curled up on the sofa. Photo: Greyhound Trust Dudley.

Sweetie lying on her back. Photo: Greyhound Trust Dudley.

"Despite a massive upheaval for both of them they have settled in well and are clean in the home, well-behaved, walk beautifully on the lead and have started roaching and playing with toys."

She went on to say: "They were obviously much loved pets and arrived with a bagful of belongings each including a warm winter coat, a raincoat, pyjamas, a fleecy blanket, a collar and lead and a bag of food, they've been very well looked after and have lovely, shiny coat and their teeth are in good condition.

"Their personalities are starting to come out now they've relaxed in their foster home and they are doing zoomies and playing with toys.

"They really are a joy, Sweetie is very timid still but to see her zooming up and down the garden is heartwarming. Archie prefers toys and loves hiding them.

Archie enjoying a nap on the sofa. Photo: Greyhound Trust Dudley.

"They would need a calm home but will make lovely companions for the right family. We would prefer to home them together as Sweetie gains confidence from being around Archie but would consider homing them separately if it meant them not going back to kennels.

"If you can't help by homing them then please share this appeal far and wide."