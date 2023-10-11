Former brewery site could be demolished to make way for 74 homes

Northgate House in Dudley High Street – the former offices and warehouse of Hanson's Brewery – will be demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment block if the plans are approved.

Prior to being occupied by the brewery, the site was used as a warehouse for well-known tobacconist chain Alfred Preedy.

The site, which covers just under half an acre, is arranged in a quadrangle around a court yard, with shops at ground floor level in High Street, and offices above. It also includes a motorcycle showroom and car-repair business fronting King Street.

Preedy's warehouse was demolished in the 1950s, and the site was redeveloped as an extension to the Hanson's brewery on the opposite side of High Street.

The brewery closed in 1992, and has since been redeveloped as an Asda supermarket. Following Hanson's closure, Northgate House was used as a training centre for its sister brewery Banks's.

Outline application is being sought for the scheme to go ahead in principle, with further details to be provided before full permission is granted.

The developer's agent, Anthony Hope, said the offices were now vacant.

Mr Hope said a section of the original Preedy's building was still visible in the east facing wall, with the painted name still visible. This would be retained to bound a large terraced garden inside the complex, he said.

Mr Hope said the building would be three storeys high on the High Street frontage, and at the request of council planners, had been designed to look like a row of terraced houses.

It would rise in two steps so that it was six storeys high on its frontage in King Street.

"It is proposed to utilise the lower ground floor as car parking for approximately 42 cars, accessed via King Street. It is envisaged that a majority of this will not be utilised as the town centre location and the modern work-living environment will attract many without vehicles," said Mr Hope.