Dudley residents all set to love reopened tennis courts after improvements made

Stuart Maidment from LTA, headteacher from Belle Vue Joel Marshall and Councillor Damian Corfield with Belle Vue pupils Izzy Bailey and Ghassan Sharifth get ready to play on one of the courts

Courts at Huntingtree Park in Halesowen, King George V Park in Wordsley, Mary Stevens Park and Wollescote Park in Stourbridge, Priory Park in Dudley, and Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley have all reopened to players this week.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) managed project, which has been funded by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, means that the people of Dudley can enjoy newly resurfaced or re-binded courts, along with improved security and an online booking system.

The facilities are available to book in advance at £5 per session via the LTA website, with digital gate access technology only allowing access to pre-booked players.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member responsible for parks, said: “Many of our residents young and old are still inspired by one of Dudley’s most famous sporting legacies, Dorothy Round, who won Wimbledon many years ago, and this year we saw Wolverhampton’s Henry Searle take the junior title.

“As a Child Friendly borough, and an area blessed with beautiful parks and green spaces, we are committed to helping people young and old enjoy being active and playing sport in the great outdoors.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to improve and secure the tennis courts in our parks, to give youngsters of all backgrounds the chance to progress in the sport.

“Having these better courts will make the sport more accessible and, as I have learnt myself over the last few weeks, it’s never too late to pick up a racket and have a play.”

Through the Parks Tennis Project, the LTA is delivering the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain, with millions going towards transforming thousands of public courts, providing a significant boost to sporting facilities.

The LTA and Dudley Council are working together to deliver free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play.

There will also be Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Dudley borough officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.