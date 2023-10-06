Sir Bill Cash

Sir Bill Cash, who voted against the scheme every time it came before the House of Commons, said he totally supported the Prime Minister's decision.

Sir Bill, whose Stone constituency has suffered significant disruption as a result of the scheme, said: "I am absolutely delighted by the Prime Minister’s decision on HS2.

"I have consistently argued for scrapping the line between Birmingham and Manchester and I am certain the Prime Minister has made the right call.

"I have voted against the project on every occasion, which was always, as I have repeatedly described, a white elephant."

The Tory MP said he was also pleased that the £36 billion earmarked for the scheme would still be committed to transport projects in the Midlands and the North.

Marco Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North, said he was pleased to see more funding coming to support the West Midlands Metro tram system.

"I completely back the Prime Minister's decision on HS2," he said.

Mr Longhi said that as a civil engineer he had always had concerns that the costs of a large project like this could escalate.

"I want what benefits Dudley people. I want to see things done that mean people can move around Dudley and the wider Midlands region more easily.

"As well as the Metro, cheap and reliable bus services and a connection to Birmingham New Street are my number one priority.