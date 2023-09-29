New photos show level of demolition done for Hippodrome

The demolition of the Dudley Hippodrome is now in its final stages

The demolition work on Dudley Hippodrome has continued apace throughout the week, with aerial shots showing just the walls nearest to Castle Street still standing, but with clear signs of the work done.

The work on the building is being done for it to make way for a new £25 million university campus which is expected to begin in early 2024.

It marks the end of a building which was once a Caesars Palace, hosting live entertainment and wrestling shows with the likes of Tommy Steele, Ken Dodd, Des O’Connor, Bob Monkhouse and many more, with the last star to perform on the stage being Roy Orbison on August 16, 1974.

The disused Castle Hill theatre has not hosted live entertainment since 1974, or been used at all since 2009, but there have been disputes over its survival.

Aerial shots show the demolition process and the few parts of the building still standing

David Homer of the Dudley Hippodrome Development Trust accused the council of 'bullying' their way through with the plans to demolish the historic building which has stood since 1938 and once hosted music hall and film stars including Laurel and Hardy.

Worcester University will run a nursing college from the site and provide university-level courses for the health sector when it is built and opens in 2025.

The project is being spearheaded by Dudley Council, one of the members of the Dudley Towns Fund Board which was successful in bidding for £25 million from the Government’s £178.7m Towns Fund.

Dudley Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said the new university facility would benefit people in the borough and beyond for years to come.

"This is the final significant stage in the demolition process. Once the frontage is down we will really begin to see a difference to the Dudley skyline and be able to visualise the new university building which will take its place," he said.