DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 02/09/2023..Pic at Crooked House, Himley, where the bricks were being locked away..

They are looking for photographs of people inside or outside the historic building, people associated with it or any other relevant material which could make a header for the website, which will be launched in October.

Members of the Save the Crooked House (Let's Get It Re Built) Facebook group which has nearly 33,000 members have been sending memorabilia and memories to the page and to a dedicated e-mail address in the hope of them getting chosen.

The group is also in talks with a firm in Willenhall which has offered to provide locks for the units containing reclaimed bricks from the Crooked House site, off Himley Road.

Paul Turner, the administrator of the Facebook page said: "This has been an incredibly successful group which has amassed thousands of members all dedicated to one common goal, which is trying to get the Crooked House rebuilt and keeping the memories of the old building alive.

"A dedicated website will help move this on by allowing different sections including a dedicated one for photographs and another for memories of the Crooked House.

"But we need a logo which will sit at the top of the website, whether that be a photograph, a montage of images or a design encompassing the Crooked House, with the winning design credited of course.

"We will be selecting from all the photos selected and we will probably not use them all, but if we have too many, we will change the photos on the header from time to time.

Meanwhile Mr Turner said the campaign has the full support of Mps Marco Longhi and Gavin Williamson, with the former holding a 'Cuppa and Chat' morning on Saturday from 12-1 at St Andrew's The Straits Church in Gornal.

He said: "They are both fully on board and in Marco's case he has joined forces with CAMRA to review the region's historic pubs and ensure they are properly protected – he said he would do this at the public meeting at Himley Hall and is carrying it out by taking the issue to parliament.

"It is important to raise the issue on a national stage and keep it in the public eye – the Crooked House story has received worldwide attention and we are determined there will be a solution to it eventually."