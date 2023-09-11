Kingswinford Royal British Legion salutes its 90th anniversary

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/09/23.Ninetieth anniversary celebrations at Kingswinford Royal British Legion..

Members of Kingswinford RBL celebrated its 90th anniversary by opening the base in Summerhill to the public on Sunday afternoon for activities including performances put on by the 2488 Kingswinford Squadron Air Training Corps band, Summerhill School Choir, and Wolverhampton Pipe Band.

There was a a short service led by the Rev Adam Hadley, of St Mary's Church featuring its choir with Dudley South MP Mike Wood in attendance and representatives from RBL branches as far away as Tamworth.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/09/23.Ninetieth anniversary celebrations at Kingswinford Royal British Legion..Mike Wood MP at the event..

Dudley mayor Andrea Goddard presented Kingswinford representatives with an anniversary cake and members John Bennett, Bob Townsend and Sue Grainger were standard bearers.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/09/23.Ninetieth anniversary celebrations at Kingswinford Royal British Legion..Neil James, county chairman of Staffordshire County RBL, Branch chair Bob Townsend and mayor Andrea Goddard..

A special afternoon tea was served along with other refreshments and entertainer Vicky Elise provided musical entertainment all afternoon and into the evening

Kingswinford RBL secretary Dawn Rides said: "It was good to see all members of the community helping us celebrate the milestone. "It is very much a community organisation, it's not just about the ex-servicemen and the Poppy Appeal. Residents don't need to have a military background to become a member and we have all