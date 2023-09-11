Kingswinford Royal British Legion salutes its 90th anniversary

Members of Kingswinford RBL celebrated its 90th anniversary by opening the base in Summerhill to the public on Sunday afternoon for activities including performances put on by the 2488 Kingswinford Squadron Air Training Corps band, Summerhill School Choir, and Wolverhampton Pipe Band.
There was a a short service led by the Rev Adam Hadley, of St Mary's Church featuring its choir with Dudley South MP Mike Wood in attendance and representatives from RBL branches as far away as Tamworth.
Dudley mayor Andrea Goddard presented Kingswinford representatives with an anniversary cake and members John Bennett, Bob Townsend and Sue Grainger were standard bearers.
A special afternoon tea was served along with other refreshments and entertainer Vicky Elise provided musical entertainment all afternoon and into the evening
Kingswinford RBL secretary Dawn Rides said: "It was good to see all members of the community helping us celebrate the milestone. "It is very much a community organisation, it's not just about the ex-servicemen and the Poppy Appeal. Residents don't need to have a military background to become a member and we have all
kinds of events from bingo nights and men's activities. Several organisations meet here such as bridge, drama and dieting groups so there is something for everyone and I think people got to see that by us opening our doors in this way. "