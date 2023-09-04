Council to remove tractor trailer dumped in Dudley lay-by

The unmarked trailer was reported by nearby residents when it was left in the lay-by at the junction of Swindon Road and Maldendale Road early last week.
It is one of a number of unmarked trailers reported by residents in Dudley Borough and council bosses say they will take action against fly tipping or dumping.
Councillor Damian Corfield the cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We are arranging for the trailer to be removed as quickly as possible.
"Incidents like this are despicable and leave the hard-working taxpayer out of pocket.
"We would ask anyone who sees it happening to report is to us as soon as possible. People can do that via our website at www.dudley.gov.uk and the more information we have the more likely we can catch and prosecute offenders.”