Jonny Cole is set to perform at the padlock ceremony this Saturday

The ceremony will see the contractors at the Crooked House and the demonstrators both place locks on the containers storing the original bricks of the building to secure them from theft.

The ceremony will be marked with a small event by Black Country singer-songwriter and comedian, Johnny Cole, who will perform for workers and demonstrators alike.

Paul Turner, admin of the Save the Crooked House Facebook page, said: "We have organised a small ceremony to mark the end of the palletising of the original bricks of the Crooked House.

"At the ceremony both ourselves and contractors will both place a padlock on the container holding the bricks to secure them from theft while they sit."

Mr Turner said the join padlock agreement was secured in talks with the contractors last week, and that singer Johnny Cole will also attend the event.

Mr Turner continued: "This is a way for people to know that we are all working together on this. The contractors have been fantastic and they have kept us in the loop with everything.

"We have managed to secure Johnny Cole, who is a much-loved Black Country comedian and singer to perform for those who come along, and we will also try to secure a burger van as well."

The event is open for all to visit, however, the group has asked that people who attend don't drive in, or find alternative parking spots away from the site.

Mr Turner continued: "We are expecting a few hundred to turn up. We know we have around 24,000 members in the group, but I don't think there is enough space for everyone, unfortunately.

"Obviously anyone is invited to attend, but we do ask that people try not to drive in as there isn't going to be much parking at the site as we are using the car park for the ceremony."