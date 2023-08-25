Labour wins by-election called at Dudley Council

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished:

A new Labour councillor has been elected to represent the St James`s ward on Dudley Council.

Voters headed to the polls yesterday in a by-election, which was called after Councillor Wayne Sullivan stood down.

Councillor Wayne Sullivan when he was elected as councillor for the St James's ward

It was won by Caroline Reid, who represented the Labour Party and secured 860 votes.

Rab Rana, the Conservative Party candidate, had 719 votes, Independent candidate John Tasker secured 84 votes, Green Party candidate Christian Kiever got 50 votes and Liberal Democrat candidate Abdul Qadus 32 votes.

