Dudley residents invited to drop in and learn about plans for Cavendish House site

Cavendish House was demolished in 2020

The former Portersfield site – which is near the bus station and has views of the town's historic castle – was demolished in 2020, but could now be set for a multi-million pound private investment.

Plans could include a significant housing development on the brownfield site, which Dudley Council has said would ease pressure on the green belt, as well as improving walking and cycling facilities.

A consultation urging residents to have their say on the plans was launched by the local authority last month, with proposals on display in Dudley Library.

The former site of Cavendish House near Dudley town centre

Now, drop-in information sessions are set to be held in the borough, with people invited to come along and find out more.

Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley said: "Dudley Council is committed to driving investment and economic regeneration for our town centres.

"The regeneration of this Dudley town centre brownfield site could create hundreds of homes, provide exciting new leisure opportunities and create up to 500 jobs, supporting the local economy.

"We want to hear people's views on these plans, and I'd encourage residents to come along to one of our drop-in events or sign up to a virtual online information sessions to find out more and get involved."

The drop-in sessions will be held at Dudley Library on Monday, August 21 from 2pm to 5pm, on September 9 from 10am to 2pm, and at Dudley Town Hall on September 11 from 6pm to 8pm.

Online sessions via Microsoft Teams will also be taking place on September 5 from 7.30am to 8.30am and September 12 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with places needing to be booked in advance.