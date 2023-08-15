Dudley Council tests upcycled electric refuse truck to reduce carbon footprint

Landscape Steve Bate, trade waste driver, Martin Bennett, supervisor, Councillor Rob Clinton and Councillor Damian Corfield

The refuse truck was previously diesel vehicle but now runs on electricity, and the pilot is part of the authority’s commitment to invest in renewable energy.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "It was great to see the electric vehicle in operation and we have learnt a lot about the capacity of such vehicles to manage the hilly terrain and busy roads of our borough.

"Our operations team now need to go away and consider how we could integrate such technology into the work we are doing and I am hopeful that it will eventually help us move towards further cutting our own carbon emissions."

Councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: "Yesterday's trial has been very successful and it could pave the way for the eventual electrification of our fleet.