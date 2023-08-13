'Major milestone' as council buys up row of derelict Cradley shops that were 'blot on the landscape'

By Lisa O'Brien

A row of derelict shops described as a 'blot on the landscape' have been bought by Dudley Council, paving the way for the site to be redeveloped.

Councillor Paul Bradley at Colley Gate, Cradley

The council has now completed the purchase of 122, 124 and 126 Colley Gate, in Cradley, after a compulsory purchase order was served in January.

It means the local authority owns all four derelict shops, which are standing empty on the corner of Colley Gate and Colley Lane.

Council bosses have hailed it as a "major milestone", which will allow the properties to be demolished and redeveloped.

The council said it was assessing options for the redevelopment of the site following planning approval for a block of eight apartments in April last year.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I have made it clear that regeneration is a top priority for the council in the year ahead and regenerating this corner of the borough is no exception.

"It’s been a long road to get to this point and I thank local people for bearing with us, but our patience and perseverance has paid off and we are now in a position to take this development forward."

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "At long last we have taken ownership of these properties, which have been a blot on the landscape for too long.

"For many years we have listened to the concerns of residents and worked to bring these properties into council ownership.

"I know this project means a great deal to local people and I hope they welcome this major milestone, which will allow us to move forward with plans to demolish the properties and regenerate this corner of our borough."

