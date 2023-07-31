Controversial homes plan for Dudley hanging in the balance after councillors defer decision

Concerns have been raised over the future of land around Majors Fold in Gornal

Elan Homes wants to build 14 homes on land between The Straits and Majors Fold in Gornal.

But the scheme has been met with a wave of opposition from residents, who say it ignores the region’s ‘brownfield first’ strategy and would be harmful to wildlife and the environment.

There are also concerns it would worsen existing flooding and traffic issues.

Planning officers at Dudley Council recommended that councillors approve the application at a recent meeting of the planning committee, but it was instead deferred for a site visit to take place ahead of any final decision being made.

A report to the committee said more than 200 letters of objection had been received, while Gornal councillor Bryn Challenor and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi had also spoken out against the proposals.

Mr Longhi said there were brownfield sites which could be better suited to the plans, and said the 'application fails to respect and enhance the surrounding environment, particularly with regards to the nature and conservation'.

He also spoke of the 'significant impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties, by way of the loss of open space', as well as concerns over traffic congestion and the impact it would have on air quality.

Councillor Challenor said: "This site should never have been considered for development, it has such a wide biodiversity, with many wild animals, and mature oak trees, the site is also subject to flooding and currently acts as the buffer between Dudley and South Staffordshire.

"Dudley’s Conservative-led council promotes a brownfield first policy, so does our local MP and the Mayor of the West Midlands, there are plenty of alternative brownfield sites that could be used to replace the use of this green open space.

"Gornal already suffers from traffic problems, a strain on its services like school places and GP appointments, this development will only add to this, increasing pollution, adding new dangerous junction onto The Straits, and the removal of a green area."

In conclusion, planning officers said in the report: "The proposed development is acceptable in principle. Submitted information and revisions to proposals have confirmed that the scheme will constitute a sustainable development which is acceptable on in terms of both National and Local planning policy.

"The development is considered to have mitigated planning harm and subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions will have addressed physical and natural impacts arising from and to the surrounding environment."

A representative for Elan Homes previously said the scheme would make “better use of a vacant site and its sustainable location”, while also providing additional quality housing for the area.

A date for the site visit has not yet been set.