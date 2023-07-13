Dudley Zoo is turtle-y thrilled as rare creatures stolen from attraction return home

Mel and Stevie have safely been returned to Dudley Zoo after being stolen earlier this month. Also pictured is zoo collection curator, Richard Brown.

Keepers discovered that the "extremely rare" Coahuilan Box Turtles, Mel and Stevie, were missing from their exhibit at the Reptile House on the morning of July 1.

There were extreme concerns for the exotic turtles' welfare, as they require specialist care and spend most of their time in the water.

Devastated keepers at the zoo put out a media appeal and thankfully the two male turtles were found and safely returned to the zoo just two days later.

Mel and Stevie were found by a concerned member of the public three miles away from the zoo, after the rare turtles had been dumped near a playground in Tipton.

Mel the Coahuilan Box Turtle is now safely back in his exhibit with his friend, Stevie, after being stolen from the zoo and dumped in Tipton. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

The zoo's social media accounts published a playful 'statement' from one of the turtles on Wednesday, which read: "Hello, it’s Mel the Coahuilan Box Turtle here!

"After a week off-show in quarantine, Stevie and I are settling back into our exhibit in the Reptile House.

"Thank you for helping get us home so quickly – come and give us a wave hello the next time you’re on site!"

The reptiles were believe to have been stolen in a "targeted theft" as Dudley Zoo is the only zoo in the country to hold the endangered aquatic species.

Dudley zoo keeper Laura with Mel and Stevie. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the lock to the exhibit had been "damaged" and a full security review of the Reptile House has been launched.

The spokesperson said: "A huge thank you to everyone who shared our social media posts and helped us retrieve them so quickly.

"Both males have been checked over by our veterinary team and appear to be well.

"Work will continue over the next few days as we install extra security measures alongside the Reptile House exhibit window locks and staff will continue manning the area."

Coahuilan Box Turtles are native to Mexico and spend roughly 90 per cent of their time in water.