TV Comic and social media star set to grace town stage

Dave Gorman has added Dudley Town Hall to the new list of venues he is playing in the UK

Dave Gorman has announced he will be returning to Dudley for a second date of his show Powerpoint to the People, with tickets on sale now.

The popular stand-up, creator of hit shows such as Modern Life Is Goodish, Are You Dave Gorman and Googlewhack Adventure, will be at Dudley Town Hall on Thursday November 30.

Dave Gorman's Powerpoint To The People is coming to Dudley Town Hall

And, in a double announcement on Friday, social media sensation Gary Powndland is also to return to the St James’s Road venue with a special Christmas show.

The Gary Powndland & Friends: They Live Christmas Show takes place on Friday December 22 at the hall, with tickets also on sale now.

Alex Jackson, booker for Dudley Borough Halls, said: "We’re really looking forward to welcoming back two brilliant comics to Dudley with their latest live shows.

"They are both hugely popular and we expect tickets to go quickly, so we’d urge people to move fast to avoid disappointment."

A whole of host of top stand-ups are bringing shows to the borough in the coming months.

Gary Powndland will be the other part of the festive line-up at Dudley Town Hall

Fiona Allen is bringing her debut stand-up show to Stourbridge Town Hall on Saturday September 23.

The Stan Boardman Show is at Halesowen Town Hall on Friday October 13, with A Celebration of Father Ted with Joe Rooney on Friday November 10.

And Adam Rowe on Friday February 9 and Jim Davidson on Friday February 16 are booked in at Dudley Town Hall.