100 Black Country manufacturing companies 'very likely' to grow in the next year

In this article, we take a fresh, positive perspective on manufacturing businesses in the Black Country.

Leveraging the latest predictive software from Red Flag Alert, we think we've identified companies that are likely to grow over the next 12 months.

Our analysis focused on Walsall, Wolverhampton, Sandwell, and Dudley, using the Standard Industrial Classification code for "manufacturing" without restricting by turnover or employee count. This approach allowed us to include both start-ups and larger firms.

According to our algorithm, 169 manufacturing companies in the region are poised for growth in the coming year, collectively employing nearly 3,000 people—a testament to the area's potential.

Below, you'll find a list of 100 of these promising businesses. Please note that while some may be based outside the region, they conduct significant work within it.

WORTH LIFT SERVICES LIMITED

Kingswinford

Repair of machinery

B.G.BULLAS LIMITED

Belbroughton

Manufacture of plastic plates, sheets, tubes and profiles

CCR FORMING LTD

Tipton

Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys

WEBB-ELEC LIMITED

Willenhall

Other engineering activities (not including engineering design for industrial process and production or engineering related scientific and technical consulting activities)

EXPRESS VALVE SERVICES LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of other taps and valves

REDLAW SHEARING (LYE) LIMITED

Belbroughton

Wholesale of metals and metal ores

HART DESIGN & ENGINEERING LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

CENTRAL (BIRMINGHAM) SPRINGS LTD

Cradley Heath

Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy

POTTERS PORK PRODUCTS LIMITED

Walsall

Processing and preserving of meat

SEAL XPRESS LIMITED

Smethwick

Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.

BLISS OF LONDON LIMITED

Walsall

Retail sale of sporting equipment in specialised stores

AIR END REPAIR LIMITED

Smethwick

Wholesale of other machinery and equipment

PETER MORRIS (STEEL SERVICES) LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

TANDOM METALLURGICAL (MIDLANDS) LIMITED

Brownhills

Aluminium production

KILO LIMITED

Kingswinford

Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.

BENBOW STEELS LIMITED

West Bromwich

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

TASK CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard

POSTFIX LIMITED

Wickford

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

VOESTALPINE HIGH PERFORMANCE METALS UK LIMITED

Oldbury

Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys

H&R CHEMPHARM (UK) LIMITED

Tipton

Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction

MIKES POULTRY LIMITED

Tipton

Retail sale of meat and meat products in specialised stores

HOLDENS BREWERY LIMITED

Dudley

Wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages

GRAMMER SEATING SYSTEMS LIMITED

Walsall

Repair of other equipment

GWYN THOMAS LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

GILCA LIMITED

Oldbury

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

STAFFORDSHIRE FABRICATIONS LIMITED

Brownhills

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

STORM WINDOWS LIMITED

Halesowen

Glazing

AED ROLLERS LTD

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.

FORK TRUCKS LIMITED

Belbroughton

Sale of other motor vehicles

THE FLASHINGS FACTORY LIMITED

Walsall

Aluminium production

BRINDLEY ASPHALT ROOFING LIMITED

Bilston

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products n.e.c.

PIPEWORK FABRICATION SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Brownhills

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

KWAZAR UK LIMITED

Halesowen

Repair of machinery

RNR UK 2014 LTD

Wolverhampton

Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications

JLC LASER AND FORM LTD

Willenhall

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

DURBIN METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Walsall

Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures

VAN LEEUWEN LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles and related fittings, of steel

CENTRAL SUPPLIES (BRIERLEY HILL) LTD

Halesowen

Manufacture of other food products n.e.c.

MEGADYNE UK LIMITED

West Bromwich

Repair of machinery

EG ARK LIMITED

Kingswinford

Repair of other equipment

THE WARWICKSHIRE GIN COMPANY LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages

K J T MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Walsall

Printing (other than printing of newspapers and printing on labels and tags) n.e.c.

DIAMOND BOX LIMITED

West Bromwich

Manufacture of paper and paperboard

OFFSHORE STAINLESS SUPPLIES LIMITED

Brownhills

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

APIC UK LIMITED

Smethwick

Manufacture of doors and windows of metal

ALLOY WIRE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

ABSOLUTE APPAREL LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Manufacture of other wearing apparel and accessories

JSK LIMITED

Pelsall

Binding and related services

CONCORDE COMMERCIAL MAINTENANCE LIMITED

Walsall

KUKA ROBOTICS UK LTD

Wednesbury

Installation of industrial machinery and equipment

WALTER WOOD & SONS (LYE) LIMITED

Belbroughton

Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy

J. FILBY LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment

A. R. RUDGE LIMITED

Kingswinford

Freight transport by road

VICTORIAN BAKING OVENS LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Manufacture of machinery for food, beverage and tobacco processing

LONESTAR FASTENERS EUROPE LIMITED

Wednesbury

CRANEGRADE LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Treatment and coating of metals

NORMEC LIMITED

Walsall

Repair of machinery

AVANTI ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED

Oldbury

Treatment and coating of metals

SAUNDERS SADDLERY LTD

Dudley

Other retail sale of new goods in specialised stores (other than by opticians or commercial art galleries), n.e.c

PRITCHARD'S ELECTRICAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED

Dudley

Repair of communication equipment

HALLMARK BRIDLES LIMITED

Pelsall

Wholesale of hides, skins and leather

DIAMOND RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED

Wednesbury

Manufacture of other plastic products

FARRINGTONS SADDLE CO. LTD.

Pelsall

Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets

FINGER POST SHUTTERS AND DOORS LIMITED

Walsall

Manufacture of doors and windows of metal

PROTECTORSEAL LIMITED

Willenhall

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

G.S.N. HOSE & HYDRAULICS LIMITED

Willenhall

Other engineering activities (not including engineering design for industrial process and production or engineering related scientific and technical consulting activities)

B J TOOL & CUTTER GRINDING LIMITED

Stourbridge

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

H & D DEVELOPMENTS UK LTD

Walsall

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

UK SADDLES LIMITED

Walsall

Other retail sale of new goods in specialised stores (other than by opticians or commercial art galleries), n.e.c

CALCERT INSTRUMENTS LIMITED

Walsall

Installation of industrial machinery and equipment

ACORN PACKAGING SUPPLIES LIMITED

Walsall

Manufacture of plastic packing goods

CALADAR SERVICES LTD

Kingswinford

Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.

WESSEX CRYSTAL LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of flat glass

M & B HEATING AND MAINTENANCE LIMITED

Willenhall

Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation

WILLOW BLINDS LIMITED

Walsall

Retail sale of textiles in specialised stores

PROSPECT JOINERY LIMITED

Brierley Hill

Joinery installation

DOLPHIN STAIRLIFTS (CENTRAL) LIMITED

Halesowen

Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment

R.J.LAWRENCE DENTAL LABORATORY LTD

Brierley Hill

Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies

WEST MERCIA RADIATORS LIMITED

Wednesbury

Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

IRON DESIGN (WEST MIDLANDS) LIMITED

Stourbridge

Manufacture of doors and windows of metal

SURFACE PROCESSING SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Woodsetton

Treatment and coating of metals

GOLDSTAR WINDOWS LIMITED

Stourbridge

Manufacture of builders’ ware of plastic

SB MANUFACTURING (UK) LIMITED

Smethwick

Retail sale of clothing in specialised stores

SUTTON JOINERY LIMITED

Walsall

Construction of domestic buildings

GARAGE EQUIPMENT (NATIONWIDE) LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Repair of other equipment

BLACKMARK SERVICES (WALSALL) LIMITED

Birmingham

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

MANDER AND SONS LTD

Halesowen

Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures

KIDDERMINSTER RUGS LTD

Stourbridge

Manufacture of woven or tufted carpets and rugs

INTENTIONAL DESIGNS LTD

Halesowen

Artistic creation

LANGFORDS FURNITURE LIMITED

Belbroughton

Manufacture of other builders' carpentry and joinery

SMART CAR AUTOMOTIVE LTD

Bilston

Cleaning services (other than disinfecting and extermination services) n.e.c.

OXLEY STATIONERS & PRINTERS LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Printing (other than printing of newspapers and printing on labels and tags) n.e.c.

WOLVERHAMPTON SHEET METAL LIMITED

Bilston

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

AS CABS LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Manufacture of other furniture

A1 POWDER COATERS LTD

West Bromwich

Other manufacturing n.e.c.

RGM STEELS LTD

Dudley

Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.

WB MECHANICAL SERVICES LIMITED

Wolverhampton

Machining

DOCTOR DPF LIMITED

Bilston

Repair and maintenance of other transport equipment

ADVANCED LIGHTNING PROTECTION SYSTEMS LIMITED

Bilston

Other construction installation

BARFIA HQ LTD

Wolverhampton

Retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionery and sugar confectionery in specialised stores