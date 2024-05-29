100 Black Country manufacturing companies 'very likely' to grow in the next year
When it comes to manufacturing, the Black Country stands out, though recent decades have painted a picture of relentless decline. While there is some truth to the challenges faced by manufacturing in the Western world, our region has a more optimistic story to tell.
In this article, we take a fresh, positive perspective on manufacturing businesses in the Black Country.
Leveraging the latest predictive software from Red Flag Alert, we think we've identified companies that are likely to grow over the next 12 months.
Our analysis focused on Walsall, Wolverhampton, Sandwell, and Dudley, using the Standard Industrial Classification code for "manufacturing" without restricting by turnover or employee count. This approach allowed us to include both start-ups and larger firms.
According to our algorithm, 169 manufacturing companies in the region are poised for growth in the coming year, collectively employing nearly 3,000 people—a testament to the area's potential.
Below, you'll find a list of 100 of these promising businesses. Please note that while some may be based outside the region, they conduct significant work within it.
WORTH LIFT SERVICES LIMITED
Kingswinford
Repair of machinery
B.G.BULLAS LIMITED
Belbroughton
Manufacture of plastic plates, sheets, tubes and profiles
CCR FORMING LTD
Tipton
Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
WEBB-ELEC LIMITED
Willenhall
Other engineering activities (not including engineering design for industrial process and production or engineering related scientific and technical consulting activities)
EXPRESS VALVE SERVICES LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of other taps and valves
REDLAW SHEARING (LYE) LIMITED
Belbroughton
Wholesale of metals and metal ores
HART DESIGN & ENGINEERING LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
CENTRAL (BIRMINGHAM) SPRINGS LTD
Cradley Heath
Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
POTTERS PORK PRODUCTS LIMITED
Walsall
Processing and preserving of meat
SEAL XPRESS LIMITED
Smethwick
Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.
BLISS OF LONDON LIMITED
Walsall
Retail sale of sporting equipment in specialised stores
AIR END REPAIR LIMITED
Smethwick
Wholesale of other machinery and equipment
PETER MORRIS (STEEL SERVICES) LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
TANDOM METALLURGICAL (MIDLANDS) LIMITED
Brownhills
Aluminium production
KILO LIMITED
Kingswinford
Manufacture of other chemical products n.e.c.
BENBOW STEELS LIMITED
West Bromwich
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
TASK CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard
POSTFIX LIMITED
Wickford
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
VOESTALPINE HIGH PERFORMANCE METALS UK LIMITED
Oldbury
Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
H&R CHEMPHARM (UK) LIMITED
Tipton
Support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction
MIKES POULTRY LIMITED
Tipton
Retail sale of meat and meat products in specialised stores
HOLDENS BREWERY LIMITED
Dudley
Wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages
GRAMMER SEATING SYSTEMS LIMITED
Walsall
Repair of other equipment
GWYN THOMAS LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
GILCA LIMITED
Oldbury
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
STAFFORDSHIRE FABRICATIONS LIMITED
Brownhills
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
STORM WINDOWS LIMITED
Halesowen
Glazing
AED ROLLERS LTD
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
FORK TRUCKS LIMITED
Belbroughton
Sale of other motor vehicles
THE FLASHINGS FACTORY LIMITED
Walsall
Aluminium production
BRINDLEY ASPHALT ROOFING LIMITED
Bilston
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products n.e.c.
PIPEWORK FABRICATION SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Brownhills
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
KWAZAR UK LIMITED
Halesowen
Repair of machinery
RNR UK 2014 LTD
Wolverhampton
Construction of utility projects for electricity and telecommunications
JLC LASER AND FORM LTD
Willenhall
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
DURBIN METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Walsall
Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures
VAN LEEUWEN LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles and related fittings, of steel
CENTRAL SUPPLIES (BRIERLEY HILL) LTD
Halesowen
Manufacture of other food products n.e.c.
MEGADYNE UK LIMITED
West Bromwich
Repair of machinery
EG ARK LIMITED
Kingswinford
Repair of other equipment
THE WARWICKSHIRE GIN COMPANY LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Wholesale of wine, beer, spirits and other alcoholic beverages
K J T MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Walsall
Printing (other than printing of newspapers and printing on labels and tags) n.e.c.
DIAMOND BOX LIMITED
West Bromwich
Manufacture of paper and paperboard
OFFSHORE STAINLESS SUPPLIES LIMITED
Brownhills
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
APIC UK LIMITED
Smethwick
Manufacture of doors and windows of metal
ALLOY WIRE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
ABSOLUTE APPAREL LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Manufacture of other wearing apparel and accessories
JSK LIMITED
Pelsall
Binding and related services
CONCORDE COMMERCIAL MAINTENANCE LIMITED
Walsall
KUKA ROBOTICS UK LTD
Wednesbury
Installation of industrial machinery and equipment
WALTER WOOD & SONS (LYE) LIMITED
Belbroughton
Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
J. FILBY LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment
A. R. RUDGE LIMITED
Kingswinford
Freight transport by road
VICTORIAN BAKING OVENS LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Manufacture of machinery for food, beverage and tobacco processing
LONESTAR FASTENERS EUROPE LIMITED
Wednesbury
CRANEGRADE LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Treatment and coating of metals
NORMEC LIMITED
Walsall
Repair of machinery
AVANTI ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED
Oldbury
Treatment and coating of metals
SAUNDERS SADDLERY LTD
Dudley
Other retail sale of new goods in specialised stores (other than by opticians or commercial art galleries), n.e.c
PRITCHARD'S ELECTRICAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
Dudley
Repair of communication equipment
HALLMARK BRIDLES LIMITED
Pelsall
Wholesale of hides, skins and leather
DIAMOND RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED
Wednesbury
Manufacture of other plastic products
FARRINGTONS SADDLE CO. LTD.
Pelsall
Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets
FINGER POST SHUTTERS AND DOORS LIMITED
Walsall
Manufacture of doors and windows of metal
PROTECTORSEAL LIMITED
Willenhall
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
G.S.N. HOSE & HYDRAULICS LIMITED
Willenhall
Other engineering activities (not including engineering design for industrial process and production or engineering related scientific and technical consulting activities)
B J TOOL & CUTTER GRINDING LIMITED
Stourbridge
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
H & D DEVELOPMENTS UK LTD
Walsall
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
UK SADDLES LIMITED
Walsall
Other retail sale of new goods in specialised stores (other than by opticians or commercial art galleries), n.e.c
CALCERT INSTRUMENTS LIMITED
Walsall
Installation of industrial machinery and equipment
ACORN PACKAGING SUPPLIES LIMITED
Walsall
Manufacture of plastic packing goods
CALADAR SERVICES LTD
Kingswinford
Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.
WESSEX CRYSTAL LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of flat glass
M & B HEATING AND MAINTENANCE LIMITED
Willenhall
Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation
WILLOW BLINDS LIMITED
Walsall
Retail sale of textiles in specialised stores
PROSPECT JOINERY LIMITED
Brierley Hill
Joinery installation
DOLPHIN STAIRLIFTS (CENTRAL) LIMITED
Halesowen
Manufacture of lifting and handling equipment
R.J.LAWRENCE DENTAL LABORATORY LTD
Brierley Hill
Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
WEST MERCIA RADIATORS LIMITED
Wednesbury
Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
IRON DESIGN (WEST MIDLANDS) LIMITED
Stourbridge
Manufacture of doors and windows of metal
SURFACE PROCESSING SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Woodsetton
Treatment and coating of metals
GOLDSTAR WINDOWS LIMITED
Stourbridge
Manufacture of builders’ ware of plastic
SB MANUFACTURING (UK) LIMITED
Smethwick
Retail sale of clothing in specialised stores
SUTTON JOINERY LIMITED
Walsall
Construction of domestic buildings
GARAGE EQUIPMENT (NATIONWIDE) LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Repair of other equipment
BLACKMARK SERVICES (WALSALL) LIMITED
Birmingham
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
MANDER AND SONS LTD
Halesowen
Manufacture of metal structures and parts of structures
KIDDERMINSTER RUGS LTD
Stourbridge
Manufacture of woven or tufted carpets and rugs
INTENTIONAL DESIGNS LTD
Halesowen
Artistic creation
LANGFORDS FURNITURE LIMITED
Belbroughton
Manufacture of other builders' carpentry and joinery
SMART CAR AUTOMOTIVE LTD
Bilston
Cleaning services (other than disinfecting and extermination services) n.e.c.
OXLEY STATIONERS & PRINTERS LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Printing (other than printing of newspapers and printing on labels and tags) n.e.c.
WOLVERHAMPTON SHEET METAL LIMITED
Bilston
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
AS CABS LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Manufacture of other furniture
A1 POWDER COATERS LTD
West Bromwich
Other manufacturing n.e.c.
RGM STEELS LTD
Dudley
Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
WB MECHANICAL SERVICES LIMITED
Wolverhampton
Machining
DOCTOR DPF LIMITED
Bilston
Repair and maintenance of other transport equipment
ADVANCED LIGHTNING PROTECTION SYSTEMS LIMITED
Bilston
Other construction installation
BARFIA HQ LTD
Wolverhampton
Retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionery and sugar confectionery in specialised stores