65 jobs saved at pork producer

The Wolverhampton company had been under strain following a reduction in sales on the abbatoir side of the business.

The administrators from professional services group Leonard Curtis have sold certain assets to Gill Meat Products – a connected company – to ensure the continuation of meat production.

Joint administrators Mike Dillon and Rochelle Schofield said they had managed to save 65 jobs with the sale.

The Wolverhampton business – which has been operating for over 80 years – had suffered significant losses in the previous year

The abattoir side of the business was unable to be saved and has ceased to trade.

The pork producer and wholesaler at Parkfields, Wolverhampton,traded as Gills and is famous for its sausages.

The appointment of joint administrators followed three separate notices of intention to appoint an administrator in April and earlier this month.

The former family company has its factory and head office at the junction of Birmingham New Road and Parkfield Road.

The firm also has sites at Springvale Industrial Park, Broad Lanes, Bilston and Oldends Industrial Estate, Stonehouse in Gloucestershire.

F A Gill laid off some of its staff last month with no supply of pigs for slaughter being given as the reason.

The lay-off affected 40 butchers.

Some of the processing and packaging equipment from its factory was sold in an online auction earlier in the year.

The business was sold in April last year and new owners HLD Electric moved the registered office for the business to Winfield, Leicester.

In its last accounts before it was acquired in September 2021, Gills employed 211 staff and reported a turnover of £39.4 million.