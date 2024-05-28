Wolves fans meet Premier League bosses over season ticket row

Supporters have united in their attempt to change Wolves’ decision on season ticket renewal prices, that has seen increases above inflation across the board.

More than 11,000 fans have signed a petition against the move, with supporters of other clubs also backing the cause.

Now, with the help of the Football Supporters’ Association, members of the Wolves 1877 Supporters’ Trust have met with chief executive Masters and other senior bosses urging action on the price rises, while also raising concerns over VAR.

An FSA statement read: “Wolves are the latest in a string of Premier League clubs to announce significant rises to season ticket and matchday pricing this summer ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“Sadly, this summer is shaping to be another period of record price hikes following on from across-the-board increases in summer 2023.

“Despite record commercial and broadcast revenues among the division’s clubs, owners and executives still feel the need to squeeze loyal matchgoing fans for an extra million here and there. An extra million that will do little when weighed against football’s vast spending problem.

“We’ve offered support to our member groups at Wolves and will be including representatives from the Wolves 1877 Trust in a supporter delegation due to meet senior Premier League executives in London today.

“They’ll have the chance to explain the impact of these rises to football’s leaders directly, while urging league-wide action on pricing.

“It’s time for football to listen.”