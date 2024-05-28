Wetherspoons to bring back menu favourite for the first time in ten years - for one weekend only

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The brunch burger used to be a Wetherspoons classic, but the burger combo has not been sold by the pub giant since 2014.

Now the brunch burger is back for one weekend only - the Father’s Day weekend (Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16) - in Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and Ireland.

The brunch burger features a patty made from 100 per ecnt British beef, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon and a fried free-range egg, topped with a hash brown made from 100 per cent British potato.

The meal includes chips and a drink (over 150 drinks to choose from, including a range of regional craft beers).

JD Wetherspoon’s marketing executive, James Vaughan, said: “The brunch burger will return by popular demand for one weekend only – and I am confident that customers will welcome its return to mark Father’s Day.”

To find out where your nearest Wetherspoon pub is, visit jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/all-pubs.