Group fighting for Dudley Hippodrome's future gets boost from UK heritage body

Dudley Hippodrome

The Save Britain's Heritage group was contacted by members of the Dudley Hippodrome Development Trust. who want to save the building in Castle Hill that once saw Roy Orbison and George Formby grace the stage.

Dudley Council wants to demolish the 85-year-old building and develop a learning campus for Worcester University.

The heritage group has been fighting for threatened historic buildings to be re-used since 1975 and has listed the hippodrome as part of its 'Reuse Me, Don't Lose Me' campaign 2023 which covers buildings across England, Wales and Scotland which are at risk.

Formed in 1975, they have boasted notable successes in fighting for threatened buildings including helping to save part of the famous Smithfield Market in London from demolition when instead it was developed for leisure use.

Earlier this month the owner of a banqueting suite next to the hippodrome told the Express & Star he was holding out for a suitable offer for his premises after the council indicated preliminary demolition work on the former theatre was imminent.

Liz Fuller from Save Britain's Heritage said they had been made aware of the campaign to save the building and were happy to add it to the buildings listed in the campaign.

She said: "It is quite an extensive list but maybe by us putting it on the website and in the public eye it will make people who live in the area, or outside it, think about what they want done with the building.

"As a group we think it is incredibly important generally to try and avoid demolition of these buildings if at all possible and in the past we have been quite successful in raising awareness of some of those that might not necessarily always be in the public eye."

Dave Homer from the development trust said the group is grateful for any support in fighting the council's proposals to re-develop the area.

He said: "Our campaign remains the same on the basis of wanting the building to be redeveloped, not necessarily as a theatre but certainly an entertainment venue of some sort.