Lower Gornal crash victim named as Kane Foster, 19, as dispersal order put in place for vigil

The collision occurred on Coopers Bank Road on the evening of Friday, June 16. Photo: Google.

Kane was among four people injured in the collision between a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 3008 on Coopers Bank Road at around 10.45pm on Friday, June 16.

Police have now named Kane as the victim of the collision as they announced a 48-hour dispersal order in place for a vigil being held for him on Friday evening.

The order will be in place from 7pm this evening until 7pm on Sunday, to allow the vigil to take place "peacefully", and will encompass several streets in Upper Gornal; Tenacre Lane, Green Lane, and Swanbrook Park.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re aware that there will be a large number of people attending the vigil today of Kane Foster who sadly died in a collision in Lower Gornal last weekend.

"We know this is a very difficult time for Kane’s family and friends and we urge people to honour his memory respectfully.

"We ask any mourners attending to do so in a safe and responsible manner so that the vigil can take place peacefully. We will not tolerate any disorder or anti-social behaviour.

"A dispersal order will be in place from 7pm this evening, Friday 23 June, until 7pm on Sunday 25 June on Tenacre Lane, Green Lane, and Swanbrook Park, Upper Gornal.

"The order is in place to reduce harassment, alarm and distress to people.

"We understand the use of these powers can cause concern and can seem excessive, however our priority is to keep you safe and these powers are used to prevent violence and disorder."

The driver of the Ford Focus involved in the fatal collision is believed to have left the scene, and West Midlands Police arrested a 20-year-old man last Sunday on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. He has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Three women were also treated at the scene for non-serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tragically, a young man has now died from the injuries he sustained as a result of this collision.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and specially trained officers are providing them with support.

"We arrested a man in connection with the collision and we have accounted for everyone we believe was involved but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist us in our investigation, quoting log 5799 of June 16.”