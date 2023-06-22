Senior cabinet member resigns from Dudley Council after accusations towards leader

Dudley Council House

Natalie Neale, who holds the adult social care portfolio, sent an open letter to Patrick Harley, the Conservative leader of Dudley Council, claiming he was not “a suitable person to lead the council”.

Councillor Harley responded that “I will therefore be treating her email as a resignation from my cabinet.”

Councillor Neale claimed she felt unable to continue working under Councillor Harley.

An extract of the letter, sent on Tuesday, reads: “It had taken me a long time to consider this but I feel I have no alternative to take this course of action.

“I do not feel I can continue as cabinet member for adult social care under your leadership.

“I do not believe you are a suitable person to lead the council, and this email is to inform you that I will resign from cabinet member of adult social care, unless you stand down as leader of the council.”

The latest news of resignation from a cabinet member, in addition to an upheld standards complaint, no complete record of safety checks within the borough’s housing stock, and allegations of overspending taxpayers’ money to attend a property conference, have thrust councillor Harley’s political future into uncertainty.

Previously, councillor Harley has insisted he is focused on “regeneration, regeneration, regeneration” to improve the borough’s town centres, adding investors and developers were “queuing up” to come and do business in Dudley.

When approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Councillor Harley said: “If you read councillor Neale’s email to the two political groups she has resigned. I have decided I will not be resigning; I will therefore be treating her email as a resignation from my cabinet.”