Police seal off Dudley street after man stabbed in early hours

Swancote Road, Dudley

The man went to Russells Hall Hospital with knife injuries after being injured in Swancote Road, Dudley. Police entered a property with the help of West Midlands Fire Service on Monday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a man was injured an attack in Swancote Road, Dudley at about 5.30am today.

"The man in his 30s later presented at hospital with knife wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We are currently holding the scene as inquiries, including forensic examinations, continue. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website."