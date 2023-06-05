'It has cost us business and disrupted deliveries' – Farm shop owner criticises major A449 roadworks scheme

The first phase of work on the A449 Kidderminster Road and Wolverhampton Road got under way last week affecting the road from the Stewponey at Stourton towards Wall Heath and also the Himley area.
Business owners affected by the first phase of major roadworks on the A449 in the Stourton, Lawnswood and Wall Heath area claim they have been 'kept in the dark' about the work.
