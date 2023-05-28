Landmark Dudley pub reduced to rubble after bulldozers move in

The Fiddlers Arms pub has been demolished to make way for homes

Drone images taken by the Express & Star show the ruins of The Fiddlers Arms on Straits Road, Lower Gornal, which has this week been reduced to rubble after the bulldozers moved in.

The site is set to be transformed into a cul-de-sac featuring nine homes, including eight three-bed semis and one four-bed detached house.

The pub, which dated back to the mid-1800s, closed down in 2017 and was ravaged by fire on several occasions.

It became a magnet for druggies and vandals, prompting West Midlands Police to support an application from Straits Homes Ltd to knock it down and replace it with houses.

The Fiddlers Arms pub has now been torn down

The plans were given the go ahead by Dudley Council last October, despite opposition from some local residents, who said their history was being taken away and that they were being penned in by so many new houses being built in the area.

The development was also opposed by the Victorian Society, which had called for the "historically important" building to be retained and incorporated into any new development.

Straits Homes Ltd said it was impossible to preserve and restore the building due to "extensive fire damage" to its structure, and added in a statement: "The demolition of the existing building and the development of this vacant site will be a benefit to the immediate neighbouring properties, and the wider street scene as a whole."

The site has been the subject of a number of planning applications, including one in 2021 for a dozen homes that was thrown out over claims it was poorly designed.

Over the years the Sedgley and Gornal area has been hit by a raft of pub closures, including The Durham Ox, The Pig on the Wall, The Green Dragon, The Junction and The Good Intent.

The White Lion on Bilston Street has been put on the market, while The Five Ways Inn on Himley Road is set to close down within weeks after landlord Ian Harris said profits had plummeted post-Covid.