Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flying over the Black Country and Staffordshire today

Aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) flypast will head over the county shortly before 1pm, a day after a Lancaster bomber was joined by Spitfire and Hurricane fighters to fly over visitors at the Shropshire County Show in Shrewsbury.
A Hurricane and Spitfire are due to return today, making their way down from Liverpool to Telford before heading on towards Alvechurch in Worcestershire, a route that is set to take them over part of the Black Country and South Staffordshire.
The BBMF is flying each day over the three-day weekend to mark 80 years since the Battle of the Atlantic.
The timings for the planes are:
Liverpool, Merseyside - 12:30 - Lancaster/Hurricane/Spitfire (LHS)
Blackpool, Lancashire - 12:43 - Lancaster (L)
Telford, Shropshire - 12:51 - Hurricane/Spitfire (HS)
Bury, Greater Manchester - 12:57 - L
Alvechurch, Worcestershire - 13:02 - HS
Stockport, Greater Manchester - 13:05 - L
Bidford Gliding Club, Worcestershire - 13:09 - HS
Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - 13:10 - H
Kings Lynn, Norfolk - 13:14 - H
Smallwood, Cheshire - 13:15 - L
Prescott, Gloucestershire - 13:16 - HS
Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire - 13:27 - H
Langley Mill, Nottinghamshire - 13:33 - L
Bardwell, Suffolk - 13:38 - H
Newark, Nottinghamshire - 13:44 - L
Wetheringsett, Suffolk - 13:44 - H
Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - 13:54 - L
Ingatestone, Essex - 14:02 - H
Horncastle, Lincolnshire - 14:09 - L
Watermead, Buckinghamshire - 14:20 - H
Podington, Northamptonshire - 14:31 - H