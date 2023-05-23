Traffic moving well on A449 despite threat of roadworks

A sign at the roadworks at Himley

Work is being carried out on the Stourbridge Road between Wall Heath and Stourton until this Friday ahead of a full closure from next Tuesday.

But on Tuesday afternoon, traffic was coping well with no work in place and cars and vehicles moving freely.

Motorists are warned however to look out for the closures, with diversions set up through Wombourne from Wodehouse Lane and the B4176 Dudley Road, and along the A458 through Stourton and Enville.

And two mile-long sections of the road are set to close completely for 18 days between 9.30am on Tuesday, May 30 and 3pm on Sunday, June 18, with electronic boards signing the diversion.

A spokesman for Staffordshire County Council said the work was necessary to repair the roads and re-paint them and that the diversions would be clearly sign-posted.