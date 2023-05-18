Services to continue 'until the end' at church facing closure with £1.5m repair bill

Rev Rachel Newell, Nikki Groarke (Archdeacon of Dudley). Mark Carter (Church Building Officer for Diocese of Worcester), Rev James Treasure at St James's Church, Dudley, which is at risk of closure

Dozens of residents turned up for a bleak meeting at St James’ Church, The Parade, Dudley, which is facing closure.

At the meeting last night, Archdeacon of Dudley, Nikki Groake, reassured the congregation that church services will continue until the doors are closed, but that the future of the venue is in doubt.

Archdeacon of Dudley, Nikki Groake, said: “We very firmly believe that the church is not the building, the church is the people.

“We will make sure that those people will be able to meet and worship together no matter what happens with this historic building.”

The meeting came after repair costs for the church roof, the crypt, heating and other amnesties were placed at around £1.5m.

Those at the meeting at St James's Church, Dudley, heard how its future is in doubt

The archdeacon continued: “It happens very rarely that we close churches, it’s an absolute last resort, it is heartbreaking when a church like this closes. Closing a church is not a quick fix option, so it is a last resort, but we are where we are.”

The archdeacon went on to say that the church has explored “every avenue possible” to seek funding for the repairs to the church, but that the costs are too great. At the meeting, Barbara Watton, from Dudley, said: “My husband is the organist at this church. It’s horrible that this church might close.

“The thing here is that this church is a community, we have memories built around here, If we had to move to a different congregation, I don’t know what I would do, because it’s not our congregation, it’s not our community.”

£1.5m is needed for repairs

Members of the congregation talked about their thoughts about the future of the church, with one member saying that they are “devastated” at the possible loss of the historic building.

Rev James Treasure, team rector said last night: “I’m so grateful for everyone being here for this meeting, I will say it again for the congregation, the support is there. We will continue to do what we can for yourself and the congregation, and if we are too close, we will continue to find places where we can continue to express ourselves together.”